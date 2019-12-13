NMotion Accelerator Fall Cohort

This post was provided by Christina Oldfather of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and a leader at NMotion.

The Fall 2019 cohort of the NMotion Accelerator will pitch their businesses at Demo Day on December 18, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Nebraska Champions Club in Lincoln.

NMotion’s Fall gBETA program kicked off during Lincoln Startup Week with five local companies focused on the Food and AgTech industries – the first industry focus for an NMotion cohort. The companies have been working hard over the last seven weeks to learn and grow as quickly as possible. Descriptions for all five companies can be found at the bottom of this release.

Over the course of the program, NMotion brought together capital, connections, and, most importantly, community to help participating companies succeed. In addition to all these resources, the NMotion team provided intense collaboration and mentorship designed to help these entrepreneurs move their businesses forward faster.

The community is invited to join NMotion at The Champions Club (707 Stadium Drive) for Demo Day on December 18, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to hear pitches from all 5 NMotion companies. Come check out the progress the teams have made over the last seven weeks and help them celebrate their successes! Register for your free ticket here: https://bit.ly/2rqOtlf.

Here are the companies that make up the 2019 Fall cohort:

Dynamic Motion designs and manufactures self-driving robots for automatic detection and safe disposal of dead chickens on farms. Dynamic Motion virtually eliminates the daily four-to-six-hour process of manually removing dead chickens from their flock. Dynamic Motion is currently live-testing its prototype unit with chicken farmers in Nebraska.

Scott Niewohner | dynamicmotion127@gmail.com

Ensign Beverage brews, cans and distributes a line of kombucha beverages. Ensign currently produces seven varieties of kombucha ranging from Hopped Up Green (flavored with local Nebraska hops) to Black Stone Fruit (a more fruit-forward (kombucha). Ensign’s beverages are low sugar, gluten free, and non-alcoholic. In 2019, Ensign Beverage produced 60.5 bbls (1875.5 gals) of kombucha. Ensign Beverage is owned and operated by No Coast Brewing Company, also the parent of First Street Brewing Company.

Jessi Hoeft | jessi@ensignbeverage.com | ensignbeverage.com

Grow with the Flow designs and manufactures Top Crop–an indoor hydroponic farming system. Top Crop’s plug-and-play grow towers allow anyone to grow fresh vegetables in the comfort of their home. Top Crop’s proprietary design provides plants adequate water, nutrients, and access to light for maximum harvest in as little as two weeks. Grow with the Flow’s technology is based on the founder’s 10 years of experience owning and operating a 10-acre aquaponic farm.

Jeff Jirovec | Jeff@gwtfaquaponics.com | gwtfaquaponics.com

Tiiga’s powdered beverage mix combines fruit from the Baobab tree with electrolytes to provide superior hydration to athletes. Consumers add Tiiga’s natural hydration enhancer to water for a performance sports beverage. Tiiga is fully developed and first sales will commence in January 2020.

Jeff Tezak | jeff@drinktiiga.com | drinktiiga.com

Crop Tech Solutions consistently delivers farmers 5-8% more yield off predictions made before seeds are purchased. Crop Tech Solutions’ algorithm enables precise, efficient and effective management of resources on an acre-by-acre basis, driving an average 7x ROI (return on investment). Crop Tech Solutions is currently deployed on 40,000 acres across 37 farms.

JC Smith | jc@civicagx.com | www.civicagx.com