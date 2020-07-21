IT support company REDiTECH plans Iowa expansion

Omaha tech support company REDiTECH, which provides clients with outsourced computer support around the clock, is expanding into Iowa, opening an office in Des Moines next month.

REDiTECH is not letting the global pandemic disrupt plans to expand, company leadership said. With an existing client base already in place in Des Moines, the expansion will be two-fold — to improve service to current clients while exploring new business opportunities in the area.

REDiTECH has served companies in the greater Omaha area for over a decade. Founded by Christopher Polito, Dane Johnson, and Stephen Willis, REDiTECH was created with the simple goal to make IT simple for their clients.

Since its inception, REDiTECH has established long-term relationships with the companies they serve, charging one flat monthly fee for all IT support.

Up until recently, the company gained new business without the use of marketing, rather relying on referrals from existing clients. Many long-term clients have branch locations or operations in Iowa.

“We are thankful to existing clients for giving us the opportunity to do that,” said Dane Johnson, REDiTECH Chief Information Officer.

Johnson said having a physical presence in the central Iowa market will allow employees to provide on-site service to fix issues in-person, as opposed to current solutions of a fully remote operation or employee travel.

“We are able to serve current clients (in Iowa) while remaining remote, but having a small staff located within an hour of the businesses we serve will help get them the help they need much faster.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated operations for many of the companies REDiTECH serves, it has not hindered its own expansion.

REDiTECH’s “bread and butter is outsourced IT support,” Johnson explained

“Our goal is to find businesses that need IT, but may not want or be in a position to maintain their own IT staff,”Johnson said. “We serve as an extension of their staff, with the goal that they will call us for all of their IT needs.”

A flexible approach enables REDiTECH to assist however is needed, from building up an entire team or system to complementing an already-existing staff. REDiTECH employees may work on special projects, serving as general support, or serve in the role of IT backup to an established IT department.

The company’s team approach makes an expansive array of experience and knowledge available to their customers 24/7 to tackle any IT issues as they arise.

Their preparedness and expansive IT knowledge enabled REDiTECH was able to assist almost 500 companies switch their operations to have employees work from home due to the pandemic.

Their growth across the Midwest, even in the midst of a pandemic, is a notable testament to the company’s dedication to serving its clients.