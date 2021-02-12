NMotion Lunch and Learns set to dish up tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
Looking to learn about market competition and financial growth milestones?
Lincoln-based NMotion Accelerator is holding a series of virtual informational sessions to help aspiring founders demystify the process of launching a start-up.
The events, held weekly on Tuesdays, are free and open to the public.
Much of the material covered is what NMotion’s leaders share and teach founders in its accelerators, said Scott Henderson, the organization’s managing director.
NMotion, a gener8or program, has worked with several successful startups. Merck Animal Health acquired agriculture tech startup Quantified Ag for an undisclosed sum. While in NMotion, Quantified Ag developed LED ear tags that light up when cattle are sick, quickly alerting farmers to potential health issues within their livestock.
Learn more about the free “lunch and learn” events and register on the NMotion website: https://www.nmotion.
co/lunch-and-learn
