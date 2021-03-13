Do Space provides free computer usage, internet access for those who need to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraskans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up through the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website.

But what if someone lacks access to the internet? What if they are among the 11% of the U.S. population that does not own a smartphone, tablet or computer?

Do Space, Omaha’s community technology library and digital workplace, offers free access to computer equipment and Wi-Fi seven days a week. In an email, a spokesperson for the organization said Do Space has been a helpful resource for Omahans throughout the pandemic and continues to provide the technical support needed for open access to technology.

Those who wish to sign up for the vaccine, but who lack the proper technology or access to the internet, can visit Do Space on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests must wear face masks at all times while in the building and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from patrons and staff. No appointment is necessary.