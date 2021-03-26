Free three-day virtual summit to be held by gener8tor

The 2021 gener8tor CommUNITY Growth Summit will be held virtually from March 30 to April 1 and features keynote speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions involving representatives from startups, the arts and workforce development.

The event will be hosted by gener8tor, a Silicon Prairie-based entrepreneurship cultivation platform that includes startup accelerators, corporate programming and conferences.

Each day centers on a different theme related to community growth. Day one will focus on startup ecosystems and local innovation. Day two will address ways to upskill the workforce. And day three will celebrate the role of arts and culture in economic growth and livability.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Mohan Ananda, founder of Stamps.com, and Sid Espinosa, director of philanthropy and civic engagement for Microsoft. Kevin Griffin and Brandt Wood, founders of Pilgrimage Festival—a music and culture festival held in Tennessee—will discuss ways musicians, performers and innovators alike can bounce back from the global pandemic.

The event is free and open to the public. Users can register here.