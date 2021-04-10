Free virtual technology summit to connect tech professionals across Iowa

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) will be hosting the Iowa Technology Summit Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield on May 24-25, 2021.

The summit—a free, two-day virtual conference—aims to educate and connect technology professionals across the state. The summit will feature four themed tracks: cybersecurity and technology innovation on May 24 and industry 4.0 and leadership on May 25.

Featured speakers include Annalea Ilg, CISO at Involta; Aaron Warner, CEO at ProCircular; Beth Trejo, CEO & founder at Chatterkick; Bridger Moreland, CTO at Manatt’s, Inc.; and Madison Lang, director of machine learning & artificial intelligence services at Zirous.

Further registration and event details, including speakers and sessions, are available at technologyiowa.org/2021-iowatechnologysummit.

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community. TAI advances Iowa’s reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and developing talent.

The annual Iowa Technology Summit strives to connect the state’s tech professionals, whether they work in cybersecurity at a large Des Moines enterprise or as a web designer for a small town startup.

“Whether in the office or remote, the Iowa Technology Summit provides an educational and interactive platform for the thousands of Iowa tech professionals who attend, regardless of their location throughout the state,” stated Brian Waller, President at TAI.

The Iowa Technology Summit is presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, with additional support from Bow & Arrow Productions, LightEdge, Involta, ProCircular, EMC Insurance, CIRAS, Google, Kingland Systems, Circle Computer Resources, City of West Des Moines, Informatica, Pratum, Carrier Access, Snowflake, Arctic Wolf Networks, and Okta.

Those seeking sponsorship opportunities may contact Tyler Wyngarden, vice president of development at TAI, at 515-280-7701.

The summit is free to attendees, with TAI Board of Directors underwriting registration costs.