Omaha’s FNTS named to list of North America’s top tech providers

An Omaha-based managed service provider and data center has been named to a list honoring North America’s top 250 tech companies, according to a statement released yesterday.

The company, FNTS, has joined the CRN Tech Elite 250 List, an annual register of IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, considers these companies the continent’s top solution providers.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges — whether it’s a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

This past year, FNTS supported the rapidly evolving needs of clients that had to adapt to a new normal in the way they operate due to COVID-19. Ensuring the highest levels of training and certifications from partner programs played a big role in navigating the pandemic.

“FNTS prides itself on the deep partnerships it has with Microsoft, IBM, VMware, Dell EMC and Palo Alto, allowing us to be on the leading edge of new offerings, service developments, certifications, trainings and specializations that differentiate our offerings from the competition,” said Kim Whittaker, President of FNTS. “We consider each of our team members to be a trusted advisor to our clients, and we are making investments in our team through our partner programs.”

This is the second time FNTS has been named to the list.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.