Nebraska Innovation Campus to host pitch night Wednesday for latest gener8tor gBETA cohort

Silicon Prairie-based startup accelerator gener8tor is hosting a pitch night for investors Wednesday at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln. Five early-stage startups participating in gener8tor’s seven-week gBETA accelerator program will give five-minute pitches to an audience of potential investors in hopes of securing support.

The event is free, open to the public, and will be held both in-person and via livestream. The in-person event starts at 5 p.m. with an hour for networking, refreshments and drinks before the round of pitches start at 6 p.m. Each pitch will be followed by a Q&A session. Livestreaming begins at 6 p.m. Prospective attendees may RSVP for either option here.

“Pitch night is a celebration and a chance to show people what we’ve been doing,” said Scott Henderson, managing director of the NMotion Accelerator, a gener8tor program.

Requiring no fees and no equity, gBETA provides early-stage local startups with a suite of tools to move them closer to launch—including mentorship, individualized coaching, networking, collaborative troubleshooting, and weekly Lunch & Learn events that offer presentations on topics relevant to entrepreneurship.

“Everything we do in our program, you can do on your own,” Henderson said. “But this is just way more effective.”

According to Henderson, gBETA takes a concierge approach to startup acceleration, which allows for a customizable dive into the nuts and bolts of investment, marketing, growth and innovation. And—perhaps unsurprisingly, given the collaborative nature and cross-pollination benefits of the state’s startup ecosystem—each of the companies has already received some measure of external support in addition to gBETA.

“What’s great is that each of the companies has benefitted from other programs or initiatives in the Nebraska ecosystem,” Henderson said. “So these are Nebraska companies that have been growing thanks to help from Nebraskans.”

Henderson added that gBETA actively recruits for participants statewide, not just in the traditional startup hubs of Lincoln and Omaha.

Here is a look at this year’s gBETA startups:

Corral Technologies helps cattle ranchers increase their profits by increasing the number of cattle grazing per acre while incurring fewer material and labor costs. Ranchers utilize the Corral Technologies easy-to-use virtual fencing system to move their cattle remotely, track their cattle, and create fences anywhere. Corral Technologies is a Nebraska-based limited liability company with 540 units pre-ordered and four ranches signed up for its paid pilot program. The company was recently featured in an SPN article.

Job Share Connect helps professional service firms reduce turnover costs while increasing retention, starting with high potential and critical position employees. Job Share Connect is a white label internal marketplace for HR leaders to catalog employee skills and experience, identify those interested in skills development or flexibility, and match them using a proprietary process to provide on-the-job cross-training and upskilling opportunities. Launched in 2019, Job Share Connect has won $95k in competitive grants, secured a $50k Convertible Note, and generated about $100k in total revenue.

Plug Sports connects college athletic programs to the 86% of qualified high school student athletes overlooked in the traditional recruitment process. College recruiters use Plug Sports to review user-generated athlete profiles then scout and recruit athletes of interest. Plug Sports is NCAA-certified, has 500 active users, has letters of intent with Division I, II, and III college programs, and formalized a partnership with a national Japanese basketball league.

Sub Guru helps boutique fitness studio managers save time on coordinating substitute instructors for classes. The Sub Guru mobile application centralizes management-instructor communication, automates substitution requests, and integrates schedule changes into legacy studio calendar systems. Sub Guru has five paid monthly subscribers in five states.

VIZN Stats reduces the time baseball coaches spend capturing and analyzing practice performance metrics. Coaches record standard and customized data fields on their phone directly to VIZN Stats, which then instantly analyzes, compares, and evaluates their players. VIZN Stats has seven ongoing pilot programs with two Division I college teams, one Division 2 college teams, and four high school teams.

Wednesday’s gBETA pitch night is made possible through partnerships with Nebraska Innovation Campus, Nebraska Angels, Invest Nebraska, Enterprise Legal Studios and Nelnet. Sponsors of the overall gBETA program itself include Ameritas, Assurity, Fuse, Invest Nebraska, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Greater Lincoln Chamber Foundation, Nelnet and Union Bank & Trust.

The Nebraska Innovation Campus is located at 2021 Transformation Drive in Lincoln. According to event organizers, attendees should park in the paved lot north of Transformation Drive.