Second annual OnRamp Agriculture Conference launches virtually tomorrow, showcasing key issues in agtech and foodtech

Over 400 corporations, investors and startups working in the agtech and foodtech industries will gather virtually tomorrow at the second annual OnRamp Agriculture Conference to discuss the future of agriculture and investment trends.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15, and is hosted by gener8tor, The Combine and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

According to event organizers, the OnRamp Agriculture Conference will feature discussions around agrifood investment trends, emerging technologies, farmers’ roles in tech innovation, and more. Leading agtech and foodtech companies that will be participating include BASF, Syngenta, CLAAS, WinField United, Finistere Ventures, AGI, and Indigo Ag, among others.

In addition to investment trends and predictions, the conference will cover new technologies that are reinventing the industry, the policymakers and leaders behind these innovations, and what this means for the future of food.

“Knowledge sharing and purpose-driven conversations are what keep us moving forward. In order to make long-term, sustainable progress for our environment and food systems, it is critically important to facilitate connections between startups, corporate executives and investors, as well as offer insight into how we can continue to partner with one another. These are vital conversations for our future,” said Gaby Novakovic, lead organizer of the conference.

The Keynote address will feature Shiri Ailon, Head of Group Integration at Synergies and Syngenta Group Ventures, and Erin VanLanduit, Head of Corporate Ventures at Cargill.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that startups are engaged to solve some of the major issues facing the agriculture and food industries,” said Matt Foley, program director for The Combine.

Citing the myriad effects of COVID-19 on the global economy, supply chain, food safety and the investment landscape, Foley said innovators need to come together, discuss issues, form partnerships and adopt new tools and technologies along the way as needed.

Attendees can expect to hear a variety of topics discussed at the conference, including:

Where is Agrifood Tech Investment Now and What’s on the Horizon? – An agtech and foodtech analysis from Finistere Ventures, based on their most recent investment review report

Farmers on the Forefront: Shifting to a Farmers First Industry – End-users leading the charge from investments, trials, and building technologies on demand

Evolution of Precision Livestock Technology – Helping to feed the demand of consumers and supporting farmers forecast animal welfare

Fireside Chat featuring Crop Metrics & CropX – Connecting the Midwest with the Middle East, an acquisition between two worlds with tech-savvy farmers on the forefront and a powerful tech ecosystem leading the charge to deliver a successful irrigation company

Gener8tor’s OnRamp Conference Series is designed to provide entrepreneurs at various stages of growth with access to high-level corporate leaders and investors, organizers said. More than 400 one-on-one meetings are expected to be facilitated via this year’s conference.

For those interested in attending, registration details are here: https://onrampagricultureconference.com/registration.