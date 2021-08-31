CoFound Grand Island helps launch aspiring founders—right where they are

If there’s one thing we know here in Silicon Prairie, it’s that you shouldn’t have to go far to execute great ideas. Twenty years ago, a lofty title like “entrepreneur” was thought to be the domain of those who made it to Silicon Valley.

In 2021, such rigid parameters have been blown to smithereens thanks to entrepreneurs like Jonathan Rhodes, founder of CoFound Grand Island, a startup collaborative in Grand Island, Neb., with a mission to bring community-mindedness to Midwestern innovation.

“We’re no longer seeing this need to have to be in a specific place,” said Rhoades. “I don’t have to go to Silicon Valley to do a tech startup. I can do that now if I want, and have the same reach and same pull as anyone else.”

What’s missing, he said, is access to a private funding network.

“How do I get connected to something going on in Lincoln or Omaha where that kind of culture happens just because of the size of the cities? That’s where CoFound Grand Island comes in,” said Rhoades.

CoFound Grand Island creates the infrastructure necessary to build something new while contributing to a growing community in the heart of central Nebraska.

“We want to be the conduit that connects to the bigger network and brings that back to our smaller and rural communities,” said Rhoades. “We pool our resources together so that as we go out and connect to the bigger ecosystem of what’s going on around Nebraska, we don’t have to rework that effort over and over again.”

The collaborative focuses on creative solutions to community problems. With agricultural inventions like Grain Weevil and small business solutions like Logic Nebraska, it’s no wonder they’ve racked up partnerships with a growing list of local and statewide startup supporters.

“In Grand Island and Nebraska, we’re highly bent towards agriculture, and we’re always going to seek out the solution that affects us, that we become passionate about,” he said.

Rhoades’ vision for CoFound is that of a center of excellence that builds on strong community connections through three pillars: stories, events and space.

“Stories are the top of the funnel,” he said. “We try to just share what’s going on. You might hop on LinkedIn or Facebook and see that somebody in your town is doing something interesting, and that might entice you to come to an event. So we reach out on social media to get you to an event.”

Once in the space, which is located in the Hedde Building in downtown Grand Island, aspiring entrepreneurs get to see all that CoFound Grand Island has to offer.

“We want that area that creates a different energy to it, so that when you step into it you say, ‘Wow, I want to be a part of something here,'” said Rhoades. “And it almost turns into an ongoing event that is always accessible. It’s not uncommon for someone to just stop in and say hey, I was thinking about this, and that turns into a 30 to 40 minute discussion about how you could accomplish something like that.”

Once CoFound Grand Island’s newest entrepreneur has that initial conversation, they can present at the monthly Idea Storm, which meets every second Thursday of the month. There, three presenters pitch their ideas for five minutes, followed by questions and answers.

“When we say pitch, we use that word very loosely,” cautioned Rhoades. “It could be a problem that you have, it could be something you’re building something that interests you like a piece of tech or some new connection you’ve made, but bringing that up to the group provides opportunity to those that show up to learn something new or make a new connection.”

CoFound Grand Island meets for Open Coffee in the community every other Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Chocolate Bar in downtown Grand Island.

This community hub knows a bit about the adversity that can come with starting a business, having launched just before the pandemic began. But Rhoades and his team didn’t let that slow them down.

“Some of the most successful businesses of the past have been built in times of adversity, so building something successful during the pandemic might be a good time to do it,” he said. “You’re going to have to face adversity right off the bat as opposed to starting out with easy times.”

Quickly adapting, CoFound Grand Island found that trust and desire for togetherness were abundant.

“We saw a lot of people that were ready to get connected to something. They’re tired of being alone, and that connection to people and it’s something I’m interested in, so I think that’s had a lot to do with our growth too,” Rhoades said.

Despite the rapid growth of innovative communities all over the country, some may still struggle with taking a leap on a new idea.

“The biggest challenge is starting,” advises Rhoades. “You might want to say the biggest challenge is money, but it really isn’t, because if you can find a problem that everybody has, then that money problem goes away really quick. But (actually) the biggest challenge is realizing that you have the ability to go do these things. Helping people get over that initial hump is pretty scary.”

Scary or not, Rhoades will keep going to bat for Grand Island and helping aspiring founders realize their dreams right where they are.