Cedar Rapids startup Informatics named a select consulting partner for Amazon Web Services in big win for the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor

Informatics Inc., a full-service digital agency and a member of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Partner Network, has been named an AWS Select Consulting Partner, a designation reserved for companies with special expertise and experience working with AWS’ cloud technology services.

Companies receiving AWS Select Consulting status must obtain a certain number of AWS professional certifications and complete a minimum number of AWS cloud migration projects—both milestones that take time and training to reach. Informatics has been investing in its AWS training and certification for three years, and has completed more than 100 cloud projects in that time for a variety of local and national clients.

Informatics is only the second company and the only digital marketing agency in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids Corridor to reach Amazon’s Select Consulting tier. There are fewer than 15 AWS Select Consulting Partners in the state of Iowa.

The designation gives Informatics team members access to AWS resources and provider programs meant to further elevate the client experience.

“Being named an AWS Select Consulting partner is the product of a lot of hard work, but it also comes with unique expertise that’s in high demand among the most innovative companies out there,” says Informatics Director of Technology Kyle Kew. “This new designation will allow us to help even more businesses scale and enhance their tech capabilities, while mitigating internal IT risk.”

Informatics Inc. is an award-winning digital agency based in the historic Arnold Building in downtown Cedar Rapids. The firm provides multiple services for businesses including digital marketing, website and app development, media production, hosting and AWS cloud services. For more information, visit the company’s website.