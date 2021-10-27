Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) returns Nov. 1 – Nov. 3 at the CHI Health Center

After last year’s virtual event, the AIM Institute’s annual Heartland Developers Conference, or HDC, returns live and in person Monday, Nov. 1, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Presented by Farm Credit Services of America, HDC is a three-day conference offering multiple specialized tracks, including AI & Data, DevOps and SecOps, Enterprise Tech, Microservices and Innovation.

Each day of the conference builds upon the previous day’s material. Day One is geared toward novices, Day Two for pros and Day Three for experts. This offers attendees of varying expertise levels the ability to customize their conference experience based on their needs and interests.

For example, a senior software developer who lacks experience with AI and machine learning, but who also has an interest in innovation and microservices might want to follow the AI & Data track on Day One, the Enterprise Tech track on Day Two and the Microservices track on Day Three. This would allow the developer to gain foundational knowledge in unfamiliar areas of tech while enhancing their existing skillset.

Keynote speakers include entrepreneur Vonda Page, Aaron Deming of Buildertrend, Jason Norris of Ocuvera, Vaibhav Gujral of Kiewit, and Doug Durham of Don’t Panic Labs.

Breakout topics will include simplifying AI for maximum business impact, integrating product design with brand design, getting started with Kubernetes, earning a promotion in a data career, and developing startups for the Azure cloud. More specialized topics, such as coding microcontrollers with Neopixel and LED matrix lights and integrating nearshore resources, will also be offered.

Below is a description of the different tracks and what they offer, according to the HDC website.

AI & Data: Learn how developers build AI functionality into everyday programs. Speakers from Twitter, CAN and Spreetail will discuss how AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the way companies do business, develop new products and reach audiences.

DevOps / SecOps: Cover the latest in DevOps and SecOps needs. Security has never been more important than it is today. Hear from experts at Lunavi, Hudl and Outlook Business Solutions to learn how to keep your organization secure without sacrificing scale or speed.

Enterprise Tech: Attendees will hear from experts at companies like Zirous and Spreetail. Speakers will cover the latest in applications that help streamline workflows, improve communication and increase data accessibility and insights.

Microservices: Attendees following this track will discover best practices in implementing microservices across a wide array of technologies. Featured expert speakers from Microsoft and Hudl will share lessons learned from the past year.

Innovation: This track will cover innovation in business, design and coding. Learn new methods and ways to bring product and brand design together, pursue new ideas and encourage innovative development practices, featuring presenters from NVIDIA and PetFriendly.

Ticket prices range from $0 to $299. As in past years, current college students receive free admission to the conference. The first 50 people to use this link to sign up for HDC will get $100 off the price of admission.

For more details, visit heartlanddc.com.