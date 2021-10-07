Lunavi teams with Genesis Consulting to develop new Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services iServe health benefits portal

In 2019, Omaha’s Deliveron was acquired by Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Green House Data, a data center and managed services provider. Together, the two companies rebranded as Lunavi, a name that suggests illuminating the path forward.

Now the cloud-solutions provider and Agile software development company is developing technology it hopes will illuminate the path to more efficient, modernized state health systems.

To that end, Lunavi has partnered with Genesis Consulting to rewrite the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)’s portal for citizen benefits, which Lunavi President Shawn Mills said will allow Nebraskans to interact more efficiently with the DHHS.

Informed by a user-centric philosophy, the iServe Nebraska Portal takes advantage of new technology to streamline the process of filling out applications and receiving health services.

“(State governments are) receiving a lot of pressure from their constituents to modernize their legacy infrastructure,” Mills said.

DHHS oversees numerous services throughout Nebraska, including Medicaid and Long-Term Care, Developmental Disabilities, Public Health, Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services. The new cloud-based service will provide a user-friendly and streamlined experience for Nebraska citizens to access and request Federal and State benefit programs through DHHS.

The iServe Nebraska Portal focuses on agile application development using cross-functional teams integrated with State of Nebraska employees to create a new and enhanced web portal to process healthcare, economic assistance and disability benefit applications.

According to a Lunavi press release, the project will improve public access, outcomes, cost, accountability and quality of DHHS services through an integrated, consumer-centric application. The technology aims to meet the usability requirements of increasingly tech-savvy consumers.

Describing the modern user mindset, Mills said, “We want (tech interactions) to be easier, plain and simple. Don’t make me think about it. Make it as easy as possible to get what I’m looking for.”

With the new iServe Nebraska Portal, Lunavi intends to do exactly that.

“Whether you want to interact on the phone, whether you want to interact on your mobile or in-person via a communication technology like (Microsoft) Teams, iServe brings all of those things together to give a much more seamless interaction,” Mills said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Lunavi CEO and Chairman Sam E. Galeotos said the company is proud to partner with Genesis and DHHS to improve the public’s experience when engaging with governmental health programs, adding that, as other State organizations seek to modernize their benefits programs, they will see the iServe portal as a model.

Mills agreed with his boss’s prediction.

“There will be a lot of other states going down this path over these next couple years,” he said.