Arch Grants, in partnership with local charitable fund, provides $50,000 each to five high-growth startups in Greater St. Louis

St. Louis-based NISA Investment Advisors’ Charitable Fund has partnered with nonprofit Arch Grants to increase the amount of funding available from Arch Grants’s annual startup competition via the newly formed #STLOnward Awards.

NISA contributed $270,000 to the effort, allowing Arch Grants to fund five high-growth startups for $50,000 each. This comes in addition to the 35 startups selected through Arch Grants’s most recent $1.9 million startup competition round. NISA and Arch Grants hope this inspires other companies to join in on the effort.

The five startups receiving the grants were chosen because their missions are congenial to NISA’s focus on education, workforce development and increased access to capital for traditionally underserved populations. The winning startups are Equalizer Games, oneKIN, PlaBook, Rock The Score, and ZenHammer, all of whom will be recognized at the 9th Annual Arch Grants Gala event Wed., Nov. 17, also known as the #STLOnward Awards – Powered by NISA.

Founders had this to say: