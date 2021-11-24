Iowa Technology Summit call for speakers now open  

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) announced yesterday that speaker applications for the 2022 Iowa Technology Summit are now open. The summit will be held on April 11-12, 2022, at the Iowa Community Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Applications to speak are now being accepted for the Iowa Technology Summit at technologyiowa.org/apply-to- speak-2022-its/. Those who implement new technology, problem-solve through technology, have deep knowledge within their area of expertise or have a passion for sharing case studies, real-world examples, best practices and how-to guides, are highly encouraged to apply.

Organizers are accepting submissions through Jan. 26. Content is selected by a committee comprised of technology professionals from multiple industries across the state of Iowa.

The summit aims to educate, connect, and strengthen the Iowa technology community with specialty, industry-focused tracks, Cybersecurity, Technology Innovation, Industry 4.0 and Leadership. These tracks will include presentations and panels from top technology executives.

Tickets for the Iowa Technology Summit will be available at technologyiowa.org beginning in January.

For event details, contact Jessica Erickson, event manager at TAI, at jessica@technologyiowa.org.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Tyler Wyngarden, vice president of development at TAI, at tyler@technologyiowa.org.