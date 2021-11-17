LightEdge acquires Cavern Technologies, Inc., expanding company footprint to Kansas City

LightEdge—a leading provider of colocation, cloud and managed-service solutions—recently announced the acquisition of Cavern Technologies, an enterprise-grade data center provider in Kansas City.

Cavern Technologies was founded in 2007 as the KC area’s first colocation data center, located underground in a natural limestone environment.

Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge, said of the deal, “This is the first acquisition under our new ownership by GI Partners, and we are very pleased to acquire an outstanding company such as Cavern to expand our existing footprint in Kansas City.”

Masterson said the deal had been in the works for two years. With this acquisition, the company now operates in Kansas CIty, Mo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Neb.; Austin, Tex.; and Raleigh, N.C.

“When it comes to customer care and service, we will be even stronger with a deeper bench,” he added. “When it comes to services, LightEdge brings an extensive new product and services portfolio to bear for the customer.”

John Clune, co-founder and CEO of Cavern Technologies, said, “We are proud to now be an integral part of LightEdge. With this combined synergy, we look forward to better serving Cavern’s existing customers with a full suite of cloud and managed services, plus data center capacity in four additional markets.”

Xiao Tsai, principal of GI Partners, which acquired LightEdge last month, said, “We are excited to support LightEdge’s expansion in Kansas City, one of the fastest-growing markets in the Midwest for colocation demand. The acquisition accelerates LightEdge’s vision to be the leading hybrid-IT infrastructure platform serving Tier II markets in the Midwest.”