Technology Association of Iowa announces 2022 legislative and policy priorities, upcoming Iowa Tech Policy podcast

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI), the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community, has released its 2022 public policy priorities, its legislative launch date, and Iowa Tech Policy Podcast Season 2 date.

“The Iowa technology industry is eager to prioritize smart cybersecurity and privacy in the 2022 Iowa legislative session, along with our continued efforts for talent development, inclusion, and supporting innovation,” said Brian Waller, president of the Technology Association of Iowa, in a press release issued today.

TAI 2022 legislative initiatives:

Advance policies that attract human and financial capital to Iowa.

Elevate Iowa (rural and urban) as the premier state for technology workforce.

Promote policies that foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Ensure Iowa’s technology curriculum for K-12 through college is the best in the nation.

Lead efforts toward smart cybersecurity and privacy legislation.

TAI 2022 legislative priorities:

Connectivity: Facilitate high-performance internet connectivity using the best available technologies for all Iowans.

Education Access: Support programs, such as Future Ready Iowa, that connect Iowans to the training and education required for good-paying jobs and careers to improve people’s lives.

IEDA Funding: The Iowa Economic Development Authority instills growth and success of Iowa businesses and communities through various forms of funding, including Innovation and Angel Investor tax credits.

Emerging Technologies: Support the investment, development, implementation, and utilization of emerging technologies in Iowa.

TAI will host its Legislative Launch Feb. 16 at the AC Hotel by Marriott Des Moines East Village in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa tech community is encouraged to attend and discuss top issues affecting Iowa’s innovation economy with Iowa legislators. Tickets will be available in Jan. 2022.

TAI will also host the second season of Iowa Tech Policy Podcast, TAI’s legislative podcast covering technology-focused legislation during session at the Iowa Statehouse. The podcast launches in January 2022.

For more information regarding TAI’s public policy efforts, contact Mollie Ross, Director of Operations, at (515) 280-3729 or at mollie@technologyiowa.org