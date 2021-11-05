Winners Announced for the 2021 Prometheus Awards Presented by LWBJ
The Technology Association of Iowa is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Prometheus Awards Presented by LWBJ. The Prometheus Awards were celebrated on Thursday in downtown Des Moines.
The Prometheus Awards acknowledge individuals, companies and communities impacting Iowa’s technology industry.
2021 Prometheus Awards Winners:
- Startup Technology Company of the Year – OpenLoop
- Emerging Technology Leader of the Year – Jessica Bertling, UI/UX Designer & Developer at NewBoCo
- IT Service Provider Technology Company of the Year – Circle Computer Resources
- Software Development Technology Company of the Year – Hy-Vee Inc.
- AgTech & BioTech Company of the Year – Tractor Zoom, Inc.
- Manufacturing Technology Company of the Year – Kreg Tool
- FinTech & InsurTech Company of the Year – MākuSafe Corp.
- Creative Technology Solution of the Year – Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Best Technology Company Culture – EMC Insurance Companies
- Technology Community of the Year – Council Bluffs
- CEO of the Year – Randy Edeker, CEO at Hy-Vee Inc.
- CIO/CTO/CISO of the Year – Levon Hooks, CIO at Kum & Go
- LWBJ Impact Award – Ag Startup Engine
- Technology Company of the Year – Small/Medium – Growers Edge
- Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year – EMC Insurance Companies
The Prometheus Awards were proudly sponsored this year by:
- Presenting Sponsor: LWBJ
- Red Carpet Sponsor: Accenture
- Excellence Sponsor: Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)
- Experiential Event Partner: Bow & Arrow Communications
- Award Sponsors: America’s Cultivation Corridor, BKD CPAs & Advisors, CIRAS, Dentons Davis Brown, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., Google, Iowa Economic Development Authority, LWBJ, Next Level Ventures, LLC, Nyemaster Goode, P.C., ProCircular, Renew Rural Iowa, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C., Trility Consulting, Workiva
- Partner Sponsors: Carrier Access, Inc., City of West Des Moines, LightEdge Solutions, Pratum
About the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)
The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community. TAI advances Iowa’s reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and developing talent.
Learn more at technologyiowa.org.
