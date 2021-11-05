Winners Announced for the 2021 Prometheus Awards Presented by LWBJ

The Technology Association of Iowa is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Prometheus Awards Presented by LWBJ. The Prometheus Awards were celebrated on Thursday in downtown Des Moines.

The Prometheus Awards acknowledge individuals, companies and communities impacting Iowa’s technology industry.

2021 Prometheus Awards Winners:

The Prometheus Awards were proudly sponsored this year by:

Presenting Sponsor: LWBJ

Red Carpet Sponsor: Accenture

Excellence Sponsor: Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)

Experiential Event Partner: Bow & Arrow Communications

Award Sponsors: America’s Cultivation Corridor, BKD CPAs & Advisors, CIRAS, Dentons Davis Brown, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., Google, Iowa Economic Development Authority, LWBJ, Next Level Ventures, LLC, Nyemaster Goode, P.C., ProCircular, Renew Rural Iowa, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C., Trility Consulting, Workiva

Partner Sponsors: Carrier Access, Inc., City of West Des Moines, LightEdge Solutions, Pratum

About the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community. TAI advances Iowa’s reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and developing talent.

Learn more at technologyiowa.org.