MedTech startups Notable and CicloMed collaborate on new technology to predict patient responsiveness to anti-cancer drug

Notable Labs, Inc. (Notable), a clinical-stage predictive precision therapeutics company, and CicloMed LLC (CicloMed), a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the beginning of a Phase 1B/2A clinical trial of potential cancer treatment fosciclopirox in patients with a deadly disease known as refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). A Phase 1B/2A clinical trial is a crucial step in the process of getting a drug officially approved for treatment.

In the open-label trial, now underway at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, Notable is using its predictive technology to assess how patients respond to fosciclopirox, which is a prodrug to the antifungal treatment ciclopirox.

“Notable’s unique predictive precision medicines platform has the potential to develop cancer treatments precisely for the patients predicted to respond, reducing the risks for patients of receiving treatments that don’t work for them. Moreover, developing a treatment in selected clinical responders enables smaller clinical trials and the potential to expedite development timelines,” said Thomas Bock, M.D., CEO of Notable.

“The initial phase of our collaboration with Notable focused on optimizing the Notable predictive precision medicine platform for sensitivity to fosciclopirox on AML patient samples,” said Tammy Ham, CEO of CicloMed. “The encouraging results from this work led to our co-development agreement and the initiation of our ongoing clinical trial.”

Under the terms of the two companies’ co-development agreement, CicloMed is conducting the clinical trials while Notable tries to improve its own predictive precision medicine platform. Both companies are paying for the ongoing clinical trial.

Fosciclopirox was discovered by scientists at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (a National Cancer Institute designated cancer center) and the Institute for Advancing Medical Innovation (IAMI), University of Kansas Medical Center’s product development enterprise.

CicloMed is a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on unmet medical needs in oncology, and fosciclopirox is its lead drug development candidate. CicloMed is a portfolio company of BioNovus Innovations LLC, a venture formed to invest in individuals and organizations that are trying to transform healthcare.

Notable is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company designing and delivering predictive precision medicines, a new class of medicines. Notable aims to be the leader in predictive precision medicine and improve how patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them.

Investors in Notable include B Capital Group, Lifeforce Capital, Builders VC, Founders Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator, First Round Capital as well as 11.2 Capital, Refactor Capital, Upside Partnership and Fuel Ventures.