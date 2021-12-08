Nominations now open for Computer Science Educator of the Year for annual Prometheus Awards

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) announced in a press release today that the organization is now accepting nominations for Computer Science Educator of the Year for the 2022 Prometheus Awards.

This award recognizes an Iowa Computer Science Educator who strives to achieve excellence by educating and informing students regarding the most up-to-date technologies utilized by working professionals and innovators.

The nomination form can be found at technologyiowa.org/cs- educator-of-the-year-award- nomination/.

As sponsor, TAI will award a total of $10,000 to Iowa computer science educators. The winner will receive $6,000 for their contributions to the Iowa education system, and the four remaining finalists will each receive $1,000. TAI collaborated with the State of Iowa and Governor Kim Reynolds to curate this award and recognize that educators are the foundation of our state’s technology industry.

“We are extremely proud to recognize Iowa educators who work to give Iowa students the tools to participate in the future innovation economy through learning the skill set of Computer Science,” stated Brian Waller, President at the Technology Association of Iowa.

The Prometheus Awards acknowledge individuals, companies, and communities impacting Iowa’s technology industry. The Prometheus Awards will be celebrated on November 3, 2022. Tickets will be available in Summer 2022.

For event details, contact Jessica Erickson, Event Manager at TAI, at jessica@technologyiowa.org.