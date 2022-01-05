Technology Association of Iowa’s 2022 Legislative Launch to take place in February; tickets now available

Tickets for the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) 2022 Legislative Launch are now available.

The Legislative Launch will take place 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Des Moines East Village.

Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

TAI advocates for technology-based companies and emerging technologies in Iowa. The organization’s 2022 legislative initiatives are as follows:

Advance policies that attract human and financial capital to Iowa.

Elevate Iowa (rural and urban) as the premier state for technology workforce.

Promote policies that foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Ensure Iowa’s technology curriculum for K-12 through college is the best in the nation.

Lead efforts toward smart cybersecurity and privacy legislation.

TAI’s 2022 legislative priorities include:

Facilitate high-performance internet connectivity for all Iowans. Education Access: Support programs, such as Future Ready Iowa, that connect Iowans to the training and education required for well-paying jobs.

Support programs, such as Future Ready Iowa, that connect Iowans to the training and education required for well-paying jobs. IEDA Funding: The Iowa Economic Development Authority instills growth and success of Iowa businesses and communities through various forms of funding, including innovation and angel Investor tax credits.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority instills growth and success of Iowa businesses and communities through various forms of funding, including innovation and angel Investor tax credits. Emerging Technologies: Support the investment, development, implementation and use of emerging technologies in Iowa.

For more information, please visit the TAI website.