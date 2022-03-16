Beeso Studio portfolio company, Abstrakt, wins startup showdown

Beeso Studio, an Omaha-based startup studio, announced last week that one of its portfolio companies recently won a $120,000 investment from Panoramic Ventures through Startup Showdown in Atlanta.

Abstrakt Corp won the competition for entrepreneurs designed to showcase and fund early-stage technology companies. Thousands of companies had applied to the pitch competition with only twenty-five making it to the semifinals. Then, only five companies are invited to the final round to pitch in-person.

The new funding has allowed Abstrakt, which produces conversational intelligence and real-time call coaching software, to bring their integration tools into popular sales engagement platforms and dialers, like Outreach and Salesloft.

With the new investment, Abstrakt has raised a total of $730,000 through early market validation and investor excitement.

The Startup Showdown series is hosted by Panoramic Ventures, the venture capital investment team of BIP Capital, one of the most active VC firms in the Southeast. Panoramic is led by highly successful entrepreneurs and investors Paul Judge and Mark Buffington.

Abstrakt is one of Beeso Studio’s earliest partnerships. The collaboration between Beeso Studio and Abstrakt’s team has allowed them to rapidly develop a product that they consider an innovative solution while maintaining capital efficiency.

According to a press release issued by Beeso Studio, Abstrakt is redefining the conversational intelligence market by offering real-time call coaching software, allowing salespersons to course-correct during the call rather than waiting until the call is over—and the opportunity lost—to change directions.

“We were tired of conversational intelligence being reactive with sales calls,” said Abstrakt founder Greg Reffner. “Going over what went wrong after the call means you’ve already lost the opportunity. I knew there was a better way, but people kept telling us it couldn’t be done.”

Abstrakt is focused on solving three major problems: Reps forgetting to ask qualifying questions, reps incorrectly handling objections, and post-call analysis taking too long to process.

To learn more about Abstrakt, readers can visit Abstrakt.ai for more information about real-time sales and call coaching software.