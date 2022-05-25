Agtech startup announces seed funding from Invest Nebraska and others to speed up development of fertilization-irrigation tech

Sentinel Fertigation, a technology company that has developed a platform to quantify nitrogen status in crops to anticipate fertigation needs, today announced the close to an initial, $1.2 million seed fund round. The fundraising round includes investors from Invest Nebraska, Burlington Capital Ag-Venture, Nebraska Angels, Proven Ventures and several angel investors across the nation.

Fertigation is the injection of fertilizers and other water-soluble products into an irrigation system.

The funding will be utilized to complete software development, execute initial imagery contracts and forge partnerships that the company said will enhance the N-Time software features. The funds will also be used to build an outstanding team of implementation specialists and software engineers and increase the crop and geography coverage of Sentinel Fertigation.

Sentinel Fertigation was founded by CEO Jackson Stansell. Stansell came to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to pursue a master’s in agricultural engineering and help contribute solutions to the nitrogen management challenges producers face. Through his master’s work, he optimized a framework for using imagery of the crop canopy to time fertigation applications.

Stansell developed software to facilitate framework execution, ultimately making it accessible to growers and their trusted advisors to improve their bottom line and reduce their environmental impact. This software and management framework is now N-Time FMS, the fertigation management web application platform offered by Sentinel Fertigation.

“Jackson Stansell leading Sentinel Fertigation is a perfect example of Nebraska entrepreneurs developing solutions that help farmers across the Midwest. The market is prime for a solution like this right now and we’re bullish on what Jackson can accomplish and learn this growing season,” said Nebraska Angels Executive Director Stephanie Luebbe.

Sentinel Fertigation will work with farmers across the Midwest in a paid pilot program this summer.

Stansell said, “Sentinel Fertigation provides a win-win solution that ultimately allows farmers to increase their yield per unit of applied nitrogen and enhance their environmental sustainability. I am grateful for each of our investors and their support in our efforts to bring N-Time FMS to farmers and their trusted advisors. Our paid pilot program this summer is the first step to our system making a significant impact at scale. I am excited about the team we have begun assembling and working with them to make Sentinel the leader in fertigation management.”