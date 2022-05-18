Arch Grants awards $350,000 to four portfolio companies in Spring growth grants cycle

St. Louis-based nonprofit Arch Grants has officially awarded $350,000 in non-dilutive grants to four of its portfolio companies through its Growth Grants program. The list of companies includes Flipstik, Generation Mindful, HomeTraq and TCARE.

“We are thrilled to award these four companies through the Growth Grants program,” said Gabe Angieri, executive director of Arch Grants. “Since receiving their initial Arch Grants award, each of these awardees demonstrated to our volunteer judge panel their commitment to continue growing in St. Louis and their ability to scale even further with Arch Grants’ follow-on funding.”

Generation Mindful, HomeTraq and TCARE have each been awarded $100,000, and Flipstik has been awarded $50,000. All funds must be matched at least two-to-one by outside funds (equity investments, debt financing or grants).

Here’s some additional information on the four Growth Grants awardees through the Spring 2022 program cycle:

Flipstik, a 2020 Cohort Company, uses NASA-developed technology to create a thin device that lets you stick your phone almost anywhere. Founder: Akeem Shannon

Generation Mindful, a 2018 Cohort Company, creates tools, toys and programs that nurture emotional intelligence through play and positive discipline. Founder: Suzanne Tucker

HomeTraq, a 2019 Cohort Company, improves access to homeownership and down payment assistance in all communities while connecting buyers to local real estate agents. Founders: Mark Gorman and Brett O’Daniell

TCARE, a 2019 Cohort Company, reduces long-term care claims for Medicaid & Life/LTC insurance carriers. Founder: Ali Ahmadi



“I am beyond humbled that Arch Grants is recognizing and supporting our growth for a second time via Growth Grants,” said Akeem Shannon, Founder and CEO of Flipstik. “It’s for this very reason that I’m proudly committed to building my company in St. Louis and can announce we will be bringing limited run and promotional product production home to St. Louis this summer.”

“The Growth Grant will help us expand sales beyond direct to consumer into large family support organizations, with two new sales and marketing staff members, along with website improvement to optimize sales,” said Suzanne Tucker, founder and CEO of Generation Mindful. “We launched here in St. Louis in 2016 and are thrilled to see our hometown proud team growing.”

“This funding is enhancing the on-demand real estate and down payment assistance services offered to the customers of our financial institution partners in the St. Louis region and beyond,” said Mark Gorman, co-founder and CEO of HomeTraq. “This opportunity also provides a runway to scale into new markets while igniting our socially responsible initiatives in low-to-moderate income and underserved communities.”

“This Growth Grant is coming to us at an inflection point of our company maturation and will accelerate TCARE’s expansion of hiring new local, high-tech talent,” said Ali Ahmadi, founder and CEO of TCARE. “Additionally, it will assist TCARE with the transition into bigger office spaces in the downtown/midtown St. Louis.”

The Growth Grants program was launched in 2021 to provide follow-on funding to help Arch Grants Companies that have demonstrated success in creating jobs and expanding operations in St. Louis. Any Arch Grants company that is still operating in St. Louis is eligible to apply, and if awarded, must commit to maintaining its headquarters in St. Louis for at least two years.

Applicants are evaluated by an expert panel of volunteer judges with a wide breadth of industry, investor and entrepreneurial experience.