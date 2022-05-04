Callers to Coders, led by AIM Institute, upskills Physicians Mutual employees with tech training

The Callers to Coders program, part of the nonprofit AIM Institute’s partnership with Physicians Mutual, is currently introducing six employees to training in core data management.

Physicians Mutual is eager to amplify the success and impacts of last year’s Callers to Coders initiative by again utilizing AIM’s Custom Training program. The 2022 cohort, which launched in April, opens participants to a wider range of employee specialties and teaches them a data skill set that includes an ability to query, program, analyze and work with data needed in all areas of business.

Nathan Coberly, Physicians Mutual’s Vice President of Enterprise Architecture and Development, played a key role in developing this program alongside the AIM Institute last year. His intention is to help workers transform into IT professionals while they continue in their present positions.

This spring, Coberly said he was excited to see how the new focus impacts his organization as it removes barriers that can sometimes limit career advancement by encouraging Physicians Mutual’s employees to pursue rewarding tech opportunities.

“One of the benefits of a customized training program is it allows us meet the demands of our own organization and, right now, the emphasis on data engineering and management makes the most sense for us,” Coberly said. “It is an acute hiring need that Callers to Coders and AIM can help us address as we open possibilities for participants to find new ways to use their skills.”

As a partner of AIM for many years, Physicians Mutual has participated in events that connect the tech community such as Heartland Developers Conference and AIM Tech Awards. Physicians Mutual was named the Tech Awards’ 2021 Enterprise Business of the Year for its role in developing Callers to Coders.

Coberly said utilizing AIM as an “education partner” offers his organization a greater perspective on its role in cultivating a strong and diverse tech community for the region to succeed.