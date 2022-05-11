Tech Brew:AM Des Moines tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The Technology Association of Iowa invites the public to Tech Brew:AM Des Moines 8 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, May 12, at West End Architectural Salvage.

Presented by Check Point Software Technologies, Tech Brew:AM connects technology professionals with one another at a monthly meetup. Each meeting features an exclusive interview with an Iowa tech executive.

Tomorrow’s interview is with Han Wu, Senior Vice President at West Bank.

The event is free and open to the public. Register here to attend.