Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to become charitable app GiftAMeal’s largest restaurant partner, feeding families facing hunger in 12 states

With a growing number of Americans relying on local food banks for help finding their next meal, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken will join GiftAMeal as the app’s largest restaurant partner to help feed families facing hunger across 12 states, according to a press release issued today. Nearly one million meals have been provided by GiftAMeal since the company began in 2015.

Beginning July 1, 2022, each photo of Lee’s chicken shared via the GiftAMeal app will provide one healthy meal to a local person in need, empowering Lee’s fans to make a difference in their neighborhoods and hometowns. It’s as simple as downloading the GiftAMeal app, snapping a photo of any delicious Lee’s dish, and GiftAMeal will donate to a local food bank, ensuring neighbors have much-needed access to healthy food. Guests can also provide additional meals by sharing photos via their social media accounts.

“With over 100 locally-owned and operated locations, Lee’s is truly a neighborhood restaurant involved in the communities we serve,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “We’re in the business of feeding people, so partnering with GiftAMeal to heal childhood hunger across every community we serve is a natural fit.”

“With our goal of 75,000 meals generated through the program over the next year, we’re proud Lee’s will be the biggest supporter and partner GiftAMeal has to date,” said Dan Sokolik, Lee’s vice president of marketing. “Giving our guests a chance to make a real difference where they live, at no cost to them other than the time it takes to snap a phone pic through the GiftAMeal app, will be another way we can make a positive difference in the communities we serve.”

“The impact is going to be huge,” said Andrew Glantz, founder and CEO of GiftAMeal. “When we began our mission to heal hunger with photos, our greatest hope was to show the world how easy it can be to make a difference. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is making that possible on an incredible scale. It’s inspiring how such an iconic brand has committed to addressing the immediate need in the communities it serves, and we couldn’t be more proud or excited for the future. Thanks to Lee’s, it’s going to be a bright one for kids across the country.”

To learn more about GiftAMeal and to download the app, visit giftameal.com. To find a nearby Lee’s location, visit leesfamousrecipe.com.