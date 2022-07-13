TAI Opens Applications for the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute

Applications for the 2023 cohort of the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute are now open, according to a press release issued by the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI), a statewide member-based organization that strives to unite Iowa’s technology community.

TAI’s Iowa Technology Leadership Institute develops tomorrow’s technology leaders through programming designed to fill gaps that tech education and experience can often neglect.

The program consists of presentations, interactive panelists, small group problem-solving scenarios and one-on-one mentoring from experienced tech executives. Applications are available and open to all professionals in the technology industry looking to expand their understanding and influence within their organization to advance into a leadership position.

The program will run from January – June 2023 with in-person programming across Iowa. Applications for the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute will be accepted from July 12 through Aug. 31. All applicants will be notified of their selection status in October. Twenty-five applicants will be accepted into the program. View the application online and apply at https://www.technologyiowa.org/iowa-technology-leadership-institute/.

Michelle Bates, Co-Founder and CIO of Revology Inc., and Dave Tucker, Partner at Next Level Ventures, serve as Technology Executives in Residence, leading the cohort through the six-month program, facilitating content and activities, and connecting industry executive speakers.

“The inaugural Iowa Technology Leadership Institute cohort in 2022 was an overwhelming success that connected and delivered valuable tools to the next generation of Iowa technology leaders,” said TAI President Brian Waller. “TAI is excited to build on that success in 2023 with this prestigious program for 25 individuals striving to gain career knowledge and build their professional network needed to lead the Iowa technology industry.”

The Iowa Technology Leadership Institute is proudly presented by Principal Financial Network, with additional support from Iowa State University Ivy College of Business and Involta.

A list of key dates and other details is available here.