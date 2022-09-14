2022 Heartland Developers Conference to bring hundreds of attendees to CHI Health Center October 3 – 4

The 2022 AIM Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) kicks off October 3–4 at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

Presented by Farm Credit Services of America, HDC brings together companies, thought leaders, tech professionals and students in an immersive, software development conference experience.

Attendees will experience keynote speakers, breakout sessions, an exhibitor hall and numerous networking opportunities. The conference is an initiative of the AIM Institute, a nonprofit whose mission is to grow a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach.

Tickets are $299 for general admission and free for students and may be purchased here.

Here is a partial list of speakers and breakout sessions across the 6 tracks of the conference.

Dev/Ops

Aaron Demming, Buildertrend: Superhero Dev Team 2: Rise of the Supervillains

Randy Pagel, Microsoft: The Power of DevOps in the Real World

Ryan Ebke, Cordova: Benefits of Trunk-Based Development

Mike Douglas, Lunavi: .NET Microservices in AKS

Zac Fowler, Farm Credit Services of America: Building the AppSec Program at FCSA

AI & Data

Cole Kelley, FCSA: Getting started with Kafka and Event-Driven Architectures

Patrick Nieland, Bellevue University: Understanding Cross Filtering in Power BI for SQL Developers

Mike Douglas, Lunavi: Why code solo when you can be more productive with a GitHub Co-Pilot?

Tech Leadership

Darvy Ceron Gomez, Fusion Medical Staffing: Should QA’s be Technical?

Chelsea Aegerter, GeoKey: Art of Persuasion of an Early Adopter Product

Derek Jensen, Blooper Development: Why revenue first should be the guiding principle

Chad Michel, Don’t Panic Labs: What type of mistake?

Beth Noser, VMLY&R: Following the Golden Rule of Agile

Toni Bennet, Tigerpaw Software: Learning Effective Strategies for Problem Solving

Hiranmayi Arora & Justin Fitzpatrick, Union Pacific: Building the Right Organizational Culture

Innovation

Piyush Neekhra, Spreetail: Management 101 for Engineers

Robert Boedigheimer, Schwan’s Home Delivery: Regular Expressions – Now You Have Two Problems…

Clint Deerson, Kiewit: The Boring Part of Innovation Nobody Talks About

Matt Steele & Troy Thompson, Union Pacific: Moving to Mobile-First Digital Operations at a 150-year old company

Michael Dalke, CSG International: Build Your ROI for Taking a Break

Adriana Cisneros Basulto, Maxwell: Talk Techy To Me

Microservices & Cloud

Randy Pagel, Microsoft: Overview of the Microsoft Azure Serverless Platform

John Folberth, Microsoft: The many Flavors of IaC for Azure

Cory Gideon, Sogeti USA: MicroFrontends: Not the silver bullet

Arun Giri, Union Pacific: Monitoring 6000 Microservices APIs – Distributed computing at scale

For more information, visit hdc.aiminstitute.org.