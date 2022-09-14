2022 Heartland Developers Conference to bring hundreds of attendees to CHI Health Center October 3 – 4
The 2022 AIM Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) kicks off October 3–4 at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Presented by Farm Credit Services of America, HDC brings together companies, thought leaders, tech professionals and students in an immersive, software development conference experience. Attendees will experience keynote speakers, breakout sessions, an exhibitor hall and numerous…
The 2022 AIM Heartland Developers Conference (HDC) kicks off October 3–4 at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.
Presented by Farm Credit Services of America, HDC brings together companies, thought leaders, tech professionals and students in an immersive, software development conference experience.
Attendees will experience keynote speakers, breakout sessions, an exhibitor hall and numerous networking opportunities. The conference is an initiative of the AIM Institute, a nonprofit whose mission is to grow a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach.
Tickets are $299 for general admission and free for students and may be purchased here.
Here is a partial list of speakers and breakout sessions across the 6 tracks of the conference.
Dev/Ops
Aaron Demming, Buildertrend: Superhero Dev Team 2: Rise of the Supervillains
Randy Pagel, Microsoft: The Power of DevOps in the Real World
Ryan Ebke, Cordova: Benefits of Trunk-Based Development
Mike Douglas, Lunavi: .NET Microservices in AKS
Zac Fowler, Farm Credit Services of America: Building the AppSec Program at FCSA
AI & Data
Cole Kelley, FCSA: Getting started with Kafka and Event-Driven Architectures
Patrick Nieland, Bellevue University: Understanding Cross Filtering in Power BI for SQL Developers
Mike Douglas, Lunavi: Why code solo when you can be more productive with a GitHub Co-Pilot?
Tech Leadership
Darvy Ceron Gomez, Fusion Medical Staffing: Should QA’s be Technical?
Chelsea Aegerter, GeoKey: Art of Persuasion of an Early Adopter Product
Derek Jensen, Blooper Development: Why revenue first should be the guiding principle
Chad Michel, Don’t Panic Labs: What type of mistake?
Beth Noser, VMLY&R: Following the Golden Rule of Agile
Toni Bennet, Tigerpaw Software: Learning Effective Strategies for Problem Solving
Hiranmayi Arora & Justin Fitzpatrick, Union Pacific: Building the Right Organizational Culture
Innovation
Piyush Neekhra, Spreetail: Management 101 for Engineers
Robert Boedigheimer, Schwan’s Home Delivery: Regular Expressions – Now You Have Two Problems…
Clint Deerson, Kiewit: The Boring Part of Innovation Nobody Talks About
Matt Steele & Troy Thompson, Union Pacific: Moving to Mobile-First Digital Operations at a 150-year old company
Michael Dalke, CSG International: Build Your ROI for Taking a Break
Adriana Cisneros Basulto, Maxwell: Talk Techy To Me
Microservices & Cloud
Randy Pagel, Microsoft: Overview of the Microsoft Azure Serverless Platform
John Folberth, Microsoft: The many Flavors of IaC for Azure
Cory Gideon, Sogeti USA: MicroFrontends: Not the silver bullet
Arun Giri, Union Pacific: Monitoring 6000 Microservices APIs – Distributed computing at scale
For more information, visit hdc.aiminstitute.org.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT!
Sign up to receive daily updates in your inbox.