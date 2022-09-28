Heartland Climate Tech Partnership brings new resource database for Midwest tech and clean energy businesses

The Heartland Climate Tech Partnership today announced that they’ve officially launched a new resource database for innovative climate tech and clean energy businesses across the Greater Midwest Region.

The database provides entrepreneurs with the tools they need to identify relevant programming and educational resources, attend networking and educational events and access critical design and prototyping resources.

Using the resource guide, entrepreneurs can find what’s most relevant to them by searching, sorting, grouping, and filtering to customize the databases. The resources available include:

Accelerators

Incubators and coworking spaces

Physical lab spaces

Educational resources

Nationwide innovation ecosystem partners

Fellowships, innovation challenges and other resources.

Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Technology Transitions’ Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC), the Heartland Climate Tech Partnership advances the commercialization of innovative climate tech and clean energy businesses across the Greater Midwest Region.

The partnership, which was founded in 2021, is comprised of Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University, Evergreen Climate Innovations, mHUB and Spark Innovation Center with project affiliates that include the Chain Reaction Innovations based at Argonne National Laboratory, the Innovation Crossroads program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The partners support startups and small businesses via tailored accelerator programs, virtual and in-person events, sector-specific curriculum, mentorship, prototyping resources and connections with industry experts.

EPIC was created by the Department of Energy’s Office of Technology Transitions to underscore the importance of regional clusters, which increase productivity of area companies, drive the direction and pace of innovation and stimulate the formation of new businesses, further reinforcing the cluster itself.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit www.heartland-climate.org to access these valuable resources and submit additional items.