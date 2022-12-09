Solis Agrosciences raises growth capital in expanded round led by Hermann, McKelvey and BioGenerator Ventures

Solis Agrosciences, created to provide R&D crop development services to agtech companies, today announced that it closed on major growth capital financing led by Hermann Companies, Jim McKelvey and BioGenerator Ventures. This funding will allow Solis to add additional talent and infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing customer base.

“Hermann has known the principals at Solis for years and jumped at the opportunity to help lead this financing,” said Robert Hermann, Jr., chairman and CEO of Hermann Companies. “Solis’ business aligns perfectly with the Food & Ag strengths of St. Louis and Hermann.”

“We are thrilled to receive this investment,” said Mary Fernandes, president and co-founder of Solis Agrosciences. “We are committed to making agtech innovation faster, better and more capital-efficient. This investment will allow us to expand our operations and better serve our clients in the US and globally.”

Launched in May 2022, Solis is a collaboration between Ag executives Martha Schlicher and Mary Fernandes; biotech startup entrepreneurs David Smoller and Tom Cohen; and Charlie Bolten, senior managing director at BioGenerator Ventures. The company specializes in agricultural biotech research.

Solis plans to meet customer demand by continually launching new services, adding new crop species, acquiring new technologies and building world-class infrastructure in an eco-friendly way.

For more information about Solis and its agtech initiatives, visit solisagrosciences.com.