Nominations now open for WCA’s annual Tribute to Women Luncheon

The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) requests help identifying the next round of honorees for the 36th Annual Tribute to Women Luncheon that will take place Thursday, June 23, at the Marriott Omaha Downtown Capitol District, with Dr. Katie Weitz, Ph.D., serving as honorary chair.

The purpose of this award is to pay tribute to women in the Greater Omaha community whose actions have helped others to stay safe and grow strong. Each nominee must be an area resident who works and/or volunteers in Greater Omaha. A selection committee made up of community members will use the following criteria in their selection process:

The nominee’s personal philanthropic and/or professional achievements

The nominee’s community involvement and impact on the Greater Omaha metropolitan area

The nominee’s demonstrated commitment to the WCA’s mission to empower people to lead self-determined lives

Completed nomination forms must be submitted by this Friday at 11:59 pm.

Nomination forms can be found here.

For questions or additional information, please contact WCA Development Coordinator Mekenzie Looney at MekenzieL@wcaomaha.org or (402) 345-6555, ext. 348.