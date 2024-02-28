- Join VC Office Hours on Friday, March 1 at The Barnyard in Lincoln.
- Attend How to Manage Startup Valuations || Startup Shop Talk on Friday, March 1 at The Barnyard in Lincoln.
- Save your seat for Marigold Lunch & Learn | Storytelling Through Video Marketing w/ Kaleb Duncan on Tuesday, March 12 at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- You’re invited to the AIM Thought Leadership Series “Demystifying AI” on Tuesday, March 26 at Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha.
- Register for the 11th Annual Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference (MWEC) on Friday, April 19 at The Granary in Omaha.
Upcoming events: Feb. 28
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply