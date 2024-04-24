- Check out a startup event tripleheader in Lincoln on Friday, April 26 starting with VC Office Hours with the Husker Venture Fund, 2:30-3:30pm at The Barnyard. Startup Shop Talk on Hiring & Firing will immediately follow in the same space, 3:30-4:30pm. The event trio ends with Founders & Friends Happy Hour next door at Bierhaus Maisschaler. No advance registration required.
- RSVP to meet our team at the SPN Meetup in Kearney, Friday, April 26, 5-7pm at Thunderhead Brewing Company.
- Save your spot for the 2024 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Two Day Virtual Summit hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE, Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1.
- Attend Broadening Participation in Startups: Funding + Support Resources for Innovators hosted by NUtech Ventures, 10:15-11:45am, Wednesday, May 1 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Union, Great Plains Room A.
- You’re invited to the Turbine Flats 2024 Crawfish Boil, Friday, May 3, 5-8pm at Turbine Flats in Lincoln.
Upcoming Events: April 24
