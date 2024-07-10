- The Omaha STEM Ecosystem will host its next STEM Connect Series event “Strengthening Connections” featuring keynote speaker Ken Moreano, on Tuesday, July 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at MCL Construction in Omaha.
- Check out the Nebraska.Code() 2024 Software Development Conference, July 17-19, at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.
- Join NUtech Ventures for From Idea to Startup: a Two-Day Workshop on July 22-23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln
- Register to meet the Workshop team for a happy hour and open house at their new office in the Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha, Wednesday, July 24, 4:30-7 p.m.
- The AIM Institute’s inaugural Big AI Conference will bring together industry experts, researchers, innovators and enthusiasts to explore trends and applications in artificial intelligence, on Wednesday, August 21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, July 10
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply