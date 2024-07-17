- Sign up for NUtech Ventures From Idea to Startup: a Two-Day Workshop on July 22-23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Join the US Small Business Administration (SBA) Nebraska District Office and the Center for Rural Affairs’ Women Business Center for a roundtable discussion on the issues affecting woman-owned small businesses, Wednesday, July 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center-Grand Island.
- The Nebraska Business Development Center is hosting Navigating Federal Innovation Grants, a half-day workshop giving you the tools you need to earn SBIR funding, Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., at Mammel Hall at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
- The AIM Institute’s inaugural Big AI Conference will bring together industry experts, researchers, innovators and enthusiasts to explore trends and applications in artificial intelligence, on Wednesday, August 21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, July 17
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply