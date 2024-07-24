Upcoming Events, July 24

- Check out the webinar Simple Steps for Starting Your Business—Session 1: Startup Basics online Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sign up for the SCORE Lincoln Workshop: What’s Involved In Starting a Small Business at Turbine Flats in Lincoln, Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Attend the Lunch & Learn—Unleash Your Brand: Elevate Your Pitch and Digital Presence—Tuesday, August 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Registration is open for the AIM Institute’s Heartland Developers Conference, including the inaugural Big AI Conference, on August 20-21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
