IO2024 Summit Q&A with Brian Ardinger

Who should attend the IO2024 Summit? Who is this experience designed for?

Whether you’re building a startup, leading innovation at work or simply curious about the ins and outs of innovation, IO2024 is the place to connect and learn from builders and creators. Attendees will get a firsthand look at the trends, technologies and talent shaping the future of the Silicon Prairie and beyond.

How has the vision for the IO Summit evolved since starting in 2017, and what are your goals for this year’s event?

In 2017, the first Inside Outside Innovation Summit took place to unlock connections between startups and corporate innovators. Since then, over 3,000 attendees, 100+ speakers and 300+ startups have gathered in Nebraska to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship. A lot has changed since 2017. We have a more vibrant and robust startup and innovation ecosystem in the region. Each year we adapt the summit to reflect the changing landscape and offer new ideas, insights and inspiration.

What does “Innovation Unfiltered” mean to you, and why is it the theme for this year’s Summit?

Innovating is challenging and often misunderstood. We want to help folks gain clarity and confidence for how to launch, build and scale new ideas. We’re bringing together a diverse group of innovation leaders who’ll provide their raw and unfiltered insights and experiences.

What are the most significant trends in innovation and technology that you’re excited to highlight this year?

From AI to no-code tools to new media and marketing trends, there are a ton of innovations and disruptions that will be discussed at IO2024. The summit will also connect folks in a variety of new and evolving industries including AgTech, SportsTech, FinTech, EdTech, BuildTech, and many more.

What do you see as the biggest challenges for startups today, and how does the IO Summit help address them?

One of the biggest challenges startups face is accelerating the connections that can help them quickly build, grow and scale. At IO2024, you’ll be surrounded by fellow innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and community leaders with ample opportunity to learn and share with one another.

How do you ensure that the networking opportunities at the summit lead to meaningful connections and collaborations?

We build an ample amount of networking and socialization time into the agenda. We also curate the topics and speakers to encourage interactions and discussions. Not only that, everyone is part of a single-speaker track. This provides a shared experience that makes it easy to mix, mingle and strike up conversations with others.

What does the future of innovation look like to you, and how should businesses and leaders prepare?

If you’re not learning what it takes to innovate and adapt, you’re falling behind. The best way to prepare for this environment is to jump in and start learning. We created IO2024 to give you a crash course on the mindsets, skill sets and toolsets required to keep pace.

How important is community engagement to the success of IO Summit, and what role does it play in fostering innovation?

The community really rallies around this event every year. If you look at the mix of sponsors and attendees, it’s truly an event that brings together all facets of the innovation ecosystem—corporates, startups, universities, investors and community leaders. It’s a one-day celebration of everyone making an impact on the Silicon Prairie. And with the tie into Silicon Prairie Startup Week, it’s a great chance to build on the momentum and continue the conversations well after the Summit.

How does the IO Summit contribute to the growth and development of the local startup ecosystem in Nebraska, and what long-term impacts do you hope to achieve?

IO2024 is a great place to meet and interact with all elements of the startup ecosystem and build lasting connections in a very short amount of time. It’s a nice mix of talent, topics and tactics all packed into a single day.

What speakers are you most excited about being present this year?

We’ll announce the full slate of speakers and sessions over the coming weeks, but here’s a quick preview of a few of the guests we’ve lined up.

Alistair Croll – Alistair is a serial entrepreneur, founder of Year One Labs, organizer of the FWD50 conference, and bestselling author of Lean Analytics and the upcoming book Just Evil Enough, which offers a playbook for a new kind of marketing.

Tam Danier – Tam is a managing director at Good Ideas Only. GIO is an insights, strategy design studio that guides clients through discovery, design and delivery. Tam has worked with companies such as Apple, Twitter, General Assembly, Anthem, T-Mobile and Deloitte.

Kaiser Yang – Kaiser is the author of Crack the Code, 8 Surprising Keys to Unlock Innovation, and CEO and co-founder of Platypus Labs, a global innovation research, consulting and training company

What does it mean for the IO Summit to be kicking off Silicon Prairie Startup Week, and how does this collaboration enhance the experience for attendees?

We’re excited to kick off Silicon Prairie Startup Week with a jam-packed day to instantly connect new people and new ideas. It should create some great momentum and collaborations for the rest of the week and beyond. It also gives everyone the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the amazing innovations happening in our region. Grab a ticket and join us – https://io2024.live.

Silicon Prairie News readers can now use code: SPN50 for $50 off any ticket for IOSummit 2024.