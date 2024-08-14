Upcoming Events, Aug. 14:

- Registration is open for the AIM Institute’s Heartland Developers Conference, including the inaugural Big AI Conference, on August 20-21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
- Attend the SCORE webinar: Choosing the Right Business Structure, online Tuesday, August 27, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- gener8tor is hosting a free Lightning Rounds event exclusively for women founders to connect with investors. Meetings are set to take place virtually throughout the day on Wednesday, August 28, and investors and startups can sign-up here to participate.
- Join UNeMed for Idea Pub: Morning Edition, a networking event to connect UNMC innovators to investors and startups on Thursday, August 29, 9-11 a.m., at Durham Research Center II, Atrium at UNMC in Omaha.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
