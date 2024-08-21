- Join UNeMed for Idea Pub: Morning Edition, a networking event to connect UNMC innovators to investors and startups on Thursday, August 29, 9-11 a.m., at Durham Research Center II, Atrium at UNMC in Omaha.
- Attend the free virtual NMotion More Founders Bootcamp to learn about becoming a founder over the course of four 30-minute Zoom sessions starting on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m.
- Register for the Meet the Buyers government contracting conference, Tuesday, September 10, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha, for more information on how your business can become a government contractor.
- Nebraska Women in STEM invites you to a virtual presentation about building your personal board of directors with Kathleen (Katie) Brandert, PhD, of UNMC, at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.
- Tickets are on sale for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie, October 28-29 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, Aug. 21:
