- Attend the free virtual NMotion More Founders Bootcamp to learn about becoming a founder over the course of four 30-minute Zoom sessions starting on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m.
- Register for the Meet the Buyers government contracting conference, Tuesday, September 10, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha, for more information on how your business can become a government contractor.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
- Nebraska Women in STEM invites you to a virtual presentation about building your personal board of directors with Kathleen (Katie) Brandert, PhD, of UNMC, at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.
- Tickets are on sale for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie, October 28-29 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, Aug. 28:
