- BarCamp Omaha 2024 is happening Saturday, August 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Aviture.
- Join the Founders & Friends Happy Hour social for innovation and startup community folks on Friday, August 16, 4-6 p.m., at Bierhaus Maisschäler in the Haymarket in Lincoln.
- Registration is open for the AIM Institute’s Heartland Developers Conference, including the inaugural Big AI Conference, on August 20-21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
- gener8tor is hosting a free Lightning Rounds event exclusively for women founders to connect with investors. Meetings are set to take place virtually throughout the day on Wednesday, August 28, and investors and startups can sign-up here to participate.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, August 7:
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply