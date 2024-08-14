- Learn about the new startup coworking and community project, The Grove, started by the Nebraska Startup Academy.
- Meet 2x startup founder and CEO Jennifer Lea in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Watch: Adam Folsom was featured on the All Caps Capital podcast episode: You Might Want to Build Your Startup in Nebraska – Startup Game #9.
- Read: Paid sick leave petition confirmed for Nebraska’s November ballot from Nebraska Examiner.
- Startups are invited to apply for the next UNO Regional Cohort of the NSF I-Corps Hub, a free 5-week course devoted to customer discovery and defining your value proposition.
Update from around the ecosystem: Aug. 14
