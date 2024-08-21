- See how far Omaha and Lincoln moved up in the latest Best of the Midwest: Startup City Rankings from M25 and Midwest Startups.
- Applications for the Midlands African Chamber Xcelerator program are open to BIPOC and immigrant founders through August 30.
- Meet serial entrepreneur Brody Deren in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- The Heartland Regional Food Business Center will provide financial awards of $5,000 to $50,000 each through the Business Builder (BB) grants program to support food and farm businesses working toward expansion in local and regional food markets. Learn more and register for the informational webinar on August 28.
- Talknician, a startup from the last NMotion cohort that built an augmented reality-powered knowledge transfer platform for the industrial workforce, is one of three finalists in the Education and Training category for the Minnesota Cup startup competition.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Aug. 21
