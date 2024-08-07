- Get to know John Strope with the Heartland Robotics Cluster in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- See takeaways on how to make your company stand out in Five Things: ON Brand 2024 Conference.
- Read: Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama Raise NIL Funds at Football Practice Through Fan Admission, Autographs.
- In other news, Warren Buffett Surprises by Slashing Berkshire Hathaway’s Longtime Apple Stake.
- Find out why Nebraska needs more, faster chargers to spur eider EV adoption in the state.
Updates from around the ecosystem: August 7
