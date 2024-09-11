- Snag one of the last tickets for IP and Me: Basics of Intellectual Property and How the USPTO Can Help, Friday, September 13, 10 a.m., at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Register for Navigating Small Business Legal Matters—Elevator Essentials: Powered by AltCap, Wednesday, September 18, 11:30 a.m., at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Check out the inaugural Hustle Entrepreneurship Conference in Omaha, Wednesday, October 9, at Creighton University. Use promo code EARLY to save 50% on your ticket price.
- The Tech Nebraska Summit is coming to Omaha for its second year on Thursday, November 7 at the Hilton Omaha. Early bird registration is available through October 4.
- IO2024 Sumit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November, 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
Upcoming events, Sept. 11
