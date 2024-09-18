Silicon Prairie News

Upcoming events, Sept. 18

SPN Newsroom

  • Learn how to turn your art and creations into a business at the free Business of Art Workshop, Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Benson Theatre in Omaha.
  • Join UNeMed for Idea Pub: Morning Edition, a networking event to connect UNMC innovators to investors and startups on Thursday, September 26, 9-11 a.m., at Durham Research Center II, Atrium at UNMC in Omaha. 
  • Check out the inaugural Hustle Entrepreneurship Conference in Omaha, Wednesday, October 9, at Creighton University. Use promo code EARLY to save 50% on your ticket price. 
  • The Tech Nebraska Summit is coming to Omaha for its second year on Thursday, November 7 at the Hilton Omaha. Early bird registration is available through October 4.
  • IO2024 Sumit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November, 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
