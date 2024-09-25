Upcoming Events, Sept. 25

- Register for Overcoming The Most Common Objections | Marigold Lunch & Learn, Tuesday, October 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Check out the inaugural Hustle Entrepreneurship Conference in Omaha, Wednesday, October 9, at Creighton University. Use promo code EARLY to save 50% on your ticket price.
- Join the next Scale Omaha event: From “Not Possible” To $6 Billion Per Year with Andy Liakos, Co-Founder Proxibid, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 17 at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- The Tech Nebraska Summit is coming to Omaha for its second year on Thursday, November 7 at the Hilton Omaha. Early bird registration is available through October 4.
- IO2024 Sumit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November, 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
