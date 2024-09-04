- Sign up to attend the free virtual NMotion More Founders Bootcamp to learn about becoming a founder over the course of four 30-minute Zoom sessions starting on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m.
- Register for the Meet the Buyers government contracting conference, Tuesday, September 10, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha, for more information on how your business can become a government contractor.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
- Check out the inaugural Hustle Entrepreneurship Conference in Omaha, Wednesday, October 9, at Creighton University. Use promo code: EARLY to save 50% on your ticket price!
- The Tech Nebraska Summit is coming to Omaha for its second year on Thursday, November 7 at the Hilton Omaha. Early bird registration is available through October 4.
Upcoming Events, Sept. 4
