- Meet entrepreneur Katrina Adams, founder and executive director at the POC Collaborative, in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Check out the takeaways from AIM Institute’s Heartland Developers Conference and Big AI.
- There’s still time to sign up to participate in National Science Foundation Innovation Corps training for entrepreneurs through UNO or UNL.
- Student-run market made from straw bales is feeding Cody amid the Nebraska grocery store crisis.
- Nebraska ranks #1 in a new study of the most financially literate states in the country.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Sept. 11
